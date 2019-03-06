Hoglund Loves How Speedy His DWU Team Is

Hoglund Loves How Speedy His DWU Team Is

MITCHELL, SD… In recent years the DWU men were a dominating, physical team. But Matt Wilber has proven there is more than one way to win in the GPAC. This year’s team went 22-9 as they headed into the NAIA tournament led by Ty Hoglund who’s had several games over 40 points this season. And the former Dell Rapids standout is loving the pace that his team plays with this year. It’s fun and it works because they are having a very successful season.