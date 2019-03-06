Moser Leads Boyden Hull to 2-A Finals

DES MOINES, IA… The Comets of Boyden Hull are used to being in the state tournament in boys basketball. They had been to the Class 1-A 16 times. But this year they are competing in Class 2-A. And they are one win away from being crowned state champs after Wednesday’s 62-59 win over South Hamilton, Jewell. Keyton Moser was perfect from the floor and scored 19 points to lead the attack. Connor Hill had 29 in a losing cause. Beau DeJongh had 11 and Spencer TeSlaa 10 for the Comets who improved to 24-2 for the season.