Nominations Being Accepted for Local Volunteer Awards

There are an incredible number of people throughout the Sioux Empire who volunteer their time and expertise to help wherever they can.

It’s rare these people are recognized for their work, most actually don’t want attention brought to what they do. But others who notice, and who are grateful for their work have the chance to show local volunteers just how much they’re appreciated. Susie Ryks, director for Volunteer Connections at the Helpline Center, explains how the Helpline Volunteer Awards work. Nominees have until April 1, 2019 to turn in the names and stories of those they feel should be recognized. Learn more here, and in the interview with KDLT News Today, below.