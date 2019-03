Northern Men Repeat as NSIC Champions

Northern Men Repeat as NSIC Champions

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Northern State Wolves had 3 very challenging games in the NSIC Tournament and they responded in all three with hard-fought victories. The widest margin of victory was in Tuesday night’s title game against SMSU when the Wolves prevailed 72-68. Afterwards, MVP Ian Smith and junior Gabe King talked about what it meant to them to repeat as conference champions, this time against the odds.