Sioux Falls Mom Charged with Attempted Murder, Trial Date Set

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A trial date has been set for a Sioux Falls mom accused of trying to kill her 6-month-old baby.

Julie Alzoubaidi went before a judge Wednesday. She’s facing an attempted 1st degree murder charge and felony child abuse.

Alzoubaidi was arrested in October after authorities say she drive her car off of I-229 with her infant son inside. Authorities found a suicide note in her vehicle, addressed to her husband.

The note explained that Alzoubaidi, who was a clinical psychologist at Avera, believed their child was suffering from an attachment disorder and she didn’t think her child was bonding with her.

Alzoubaidi’s case goes to trial the week of June 10th.