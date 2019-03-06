Tonight: Raise the Road Construction Project Open House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The interchange at I-229 and 26th Street will undergo major reconstruction this year.

Tonight, an open house will be held at 5:30 at Lincoln High School so people can learn about the two-year project. The area has a high number of crashes and is often backed up with traffic.

The project includes widening 26th Street over I-229. It will also raise the road near 26th Street and Southeastern to add a railroad overpass.

Some good news for drivers who use that exit on I-229, 26th Street will stay open throughout the project.

Construction begins later this month.