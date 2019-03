Unofficial Start of Spring: 69th Street B&G Milkyway Opens for Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If there’s ever a sign that spring is right around the corner in Sioux Falls, it’s when B&G Milkyway opens for the season.

The 69th Street Milkyway store is officially open for business. This opening day comes one day earlier than last year.

The other B&G locations will be opening sometime later this month.