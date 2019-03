Water Main Break Causing Lane Closure on Minnesota Ave. and 14th St.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Public Works are closing the northbound land on Minnesota Avenue between 13th and 14th Street to repair a water main break.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speeds or to take an alternative route.

The water main repairs are anticipated to be completed by 7 p.m. Wednesday.