3 Areas to Watch for Future Growth in Sioux Falls

City Planning Director Mike Cooper details regions to the east, west and north where development is planned

Dawley Farms region is one that is slated for significant residential and commercial growth along with a new bypass to help traffic move from I90 south through the city.

There are few places you go right now in and around the Sioux Falls region where development isn’t underway on either commercial or residential development. Longtime Sioux Falls City Planner, Mike Cooper, outlines some of the more interesting areas to watch as we move through the new year and decade to come.