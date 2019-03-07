52nd Sportsmen’s Show Expecting Good Crowds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The 52nd annual Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s show is being held this weekend at the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center. It is South Dakota’s largest, and this year looks to be no different.

About 100 boats, 40 campers, and over 200 exhibits will give folks a lot to look at.

Anywhere from 18,000 to 21,000 people attend the show each year. This year could be a big one for the show, because the Summit League Conference basketball tournament is happening this weekend. With the tournament held at the Denny Sanford Premiere Center, this means a lot of people could be checking out the show as they go.

Believe or not, the horrible weather we have been going through is keeping organizers of the show confident in attendance numbers. That, to go along with the Summit League Tournament attendees.

“Cabin fever is really out there, we had a show last weekend in Fargo that was a great success, these shows always do well. If they can get to the dome, or get to the arena or convention center, they’re going to get here”, said Barry Cenaiko, manager of the Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show.

If you would like to purchase a ticket for $1 off as well as get a schedule of all the events and times happening at the show, visit http://www.siouxfallssportsshow.com