AARP Names Sioux Falls as First Age-Friendly Community in the State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls is the first in the state of South Dakota to be named an AARP age-friendly community.

The designation recognizes the City of Sioux Falls as a community that promotes the well-being of residents of all ages. Some of the components of AARP age-friendly communities include safe, walkable streets, access to key services, and opportunities to participate in civic activities.

“It charts a course for improved safety and livability for all ages, what’s good for an 8-year-old is good for an 80-year-old,” State Director for AARP South Dakota Eric Gaikowski.

Only three state and 330 other communities nationwide have been named age-friendly communities by the AARP.