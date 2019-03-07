Associates Graduate From South Dakota’s First Walmart Academy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – May is still a couple months out, however, there were graduations this morning in Sioux Falls.

56 Walmart associates graduated from South Dakota’s first ever Walmart Academy. The academy is a nation-wide program that is now in South Dakota and is located at the Walmart on 60th Street North.

The store will serve as a training center for 21 stores throughout South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Associates of all levels have the opportunity to be trained and advance in the company through the program.

The training lasts about six weeks.

“Whether it’s an hourly supervisor, we train managers, in the future we’ll be training store managers, market managers, we train everybody from the ground up,” said Store Manager Scott Becker.

Walmart is also giving back to the community to celebrate. This morning, they handed out $8,000 in grant money to nonprofits Habitat for Humanity and Feeding South Dakota.