Authorities Asking for Public’s Help in Search for Missing Yankton Woman

YANKTON, S.D. – The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who’s been missing for nearly a week.

Tamara Laframboise, also known as Tammy, was last seen Friday, March 1st. She was spotted just after 8 a.m. at her apartment on Deer Boulevard, West of Yankton.

Tammy is 46-year-old, around 5’2″ and 143 pounds. She is Native American with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office at 605-668-3567.