Billion Automotive

Sioux Falls, SD

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is seeking a full-time Automotive Parts Consultant to join our Parts Team! The Automotive Parts Consultant acts as the principal contact between technicians, service advisers, vendors, and retail and wholesale customers.

This is a full-time position and includes our competitive benefits package, 401K with employer match, potential for advancement within the company, and a competitive starting wage.

-Provide customer satisfaction and maximize parts sales for dealership

-Assisting customers with automotive parts cataloging, processing orders and returns

-Accurately provide customer with correct information regarding orders, availability, and delivery times

-Operate electronic catalog and ordering system to process customer’s orders in an efficient manner

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K) with an employer match.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE

-High School Diploma or equivalent

-Valid driver’s license & acceptable driving record required

-Customer service experience required

-Automotive parts experience preferred, but not required

-Demonstrate a positive and helpful attitude while helping customers

-Requires a working knowledge of automotive systems, replacement parts sales, and needs of repair professionals

-Ability to work independently and as a team in a fast-paced environment

Human Resources

Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=12045&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C