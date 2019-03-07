Automotive Sales Consultant

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

No Experience Required to earn BIG!

We will train you!

We are looking for high energy, passionate car enthusiasts that want to learn to be one of the BEST car salespeople out there!

The setting is fast paced, competitive and friendly!

We want you to greet our customers and help them find the right vehicle from our 6000+ vehicle inventory. We want you and the customer to have a positive experience!

The Rewards:

–Guaranteed monthly income with unlimited Bonuses and Commission during first 3 months!

–No Limit to your earnings – you can make as much as you earn!

–We strive to be the best dealerships in the area

–High-volume – over 100 cars/ month

–Medical plan, dental plan, vision plan

–401(k) savings plan with Company match

–Basic life insurance

–Accidental & Critical Illness Insurance

–6000 cars in our inventory – you are guaranteed to find one to sell to your customers!

–Multiple Franchises to choose from

–One weekday off during the week and rarely Sundays. We close early on weekends so you can have time with your family!

–Paid training and holidays

–Sales techniques can be learned, but a winning attitude and personality can’t. You bring your people skills and your desire to succeed; we’ll give you the tools to become an excellent sales associate

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

Qualifications

–Excellent communication and listening skills

–Ability to work independently as well as on a team

–Setting and obtaining both short and long term goals

–Have a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record

Contact Information:

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE:

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=12109&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C