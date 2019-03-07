Charlotte Russe Liquidation Begins for All Stores

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Another retailer is officially starting the shut down process Thursday.

Women’s fashion retailer Charlotte Russe begins liquidation sales in all of its 500 plus stores today. That includes the store at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

A judge approved the sale of the company’s assets to a liquidation company in a court hearing Wednesday.

Charlotte Russe still has hopes of selling its intellectual property to the keep the brand alive in some way.