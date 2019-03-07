DeSmet and Corsica/Stickney Are 1st Round Winners Thursday Night at Huron Arena

HURON, SD… The Bulldogs of DeSmet moved into Friday night’s Class “B” semi-finals with a 59-44 win over White River at the Huron Area Thursday night. Rynn Osthus paced the attack for DeSmet with 15 points and Kristen Poppen had 14 along with 8 rebounds. Caelyn Valandra Prue led the Tigers with 18 points and Kylee Wells had 13. They will play the Jaguars of Corsica/Stickney in the semi’s. Ipswich jumped out to an 8-0 lead but it was all Jags after that as they won 61-32. 8th-grader Avery Broughton stole the show with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks. Abigail Grabowska led the Tigers with 11 points.