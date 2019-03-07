Ethan and Freeman Advance to Girls State “B” Semi’s

HURON, SD… The top-ranked and unbeaten Ethan Rustlers trailed Waverly-South Shore in the second quarter in the opening round of the Girls State “B” tournament at the Huron Arena Thursday. But Karly Gustafson scored 16 points and Jessica Bartscher his back to back 3’s as part of her 12 point performance as the Rustlers rallied to take the lead at half and went on to win 52-40, improving to 23-0 for the season. They will play Freeman in the semi’s Friday night after the Flyers held on the beat Warner 53-46. Hannah Eberts led Freeman with 17 points and Laurie Rogers also had 17 for the Monarchs.