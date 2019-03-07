Governor Noem: “Conversation Has Changed” on Hemp Bill

PIERRE, S.D. – Republican Governor Kristi Noem says the “conversation has changed” about legalizing hemp in South Dakota. She continues to voice her displeasure with the bill currently in the state legislature.

On Wednesday, state legislators passed House Bill 1191, which allows for the cultivation of industrial hemp in South Dakota. The bill was sent back to the state house with amendments, ones Governor Noem says now allow for the legalization of CBD oil.

Governor Noem says the new language will make CBD oils legal in the state of South Dakota, until the FDA takes action to criminalize them.

Noem has stopped short of saying she will veto the bill if it reaches her desk, but says she has growing concerns about hemp and CBD.

“Now that we have legalized CBD oil in the legislation, that certainly is a prerogative of the legislature, but not something that I am supportive of. So it adds another complication and anchor to the bill that I believe is detrimental to our state,” says Noem.

Noem has asked lawmakers to shelve the hemp bill. She says she is concerned about cost to taxpayers and difficulties law enforcement officers might face when trying to test hemp against marijuana.