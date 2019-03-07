Official: US Still Believes It Can Forge NK Deal

WASHINGTON (AP) – A senior U.S. official says the Trump administration still believes it can reach and implement a denuclearization deal with North Korea by the end of the president’s first term. That’s despite the failure of President Donald Trump’s summit in Hanoi with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to forge an agreement.

The official said Thursday that the administration is still trying to determine exactly what North Korea is doing with recent activity at several missile sites. But, the official said, the administration does not necessarily agree with analysts who believe the activity is a sign of North Korean anger following the summit.

The official was not authorized to speak to the state of negotiations with the North Koreans publicly and spoke to reporters at the State Department on condition of anonymity.