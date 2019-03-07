PM Graphics Operator

KDLT-TV

KDLT-TV (NBC Affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD) seeks a fulltime PM Graphics Operator. This ideal candidate will be responsible for making full screen graphics and quarter frames for the evening newscasts. This position is also responsible for checking and fixing any spelling issues on super, banners and all full screen graphics seen on KDLT NEWS.

Qualifications include:

High School Diploma or GED

Ability to multitask

Strong communication skills

Ability to train

Run multiple robotic cameras

Knowledge of Adobe Photoshop

Report to Department Manager

Great work ethic

Understanding rundowns and how to use it during the newscasts.

The graphics operator will be required to work 2:00pm-11:00pm. Schedule may change based upon special events including elections, and breaking news.

Please send cover letter and resume to: KDLT-TV; 3600 South Westport Avenue; Sioux Falls, SD or e-mail Production Manager Jeff Johnson at j_johnson@kdlt.com EOE