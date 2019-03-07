Scoreboard Thursday, March 7th
Scoreboard Thursday, March 7th
Scoreboard Thursday, March 7th
Women’s Basketball
NAIA National Tournament
1st Round in Sioux City
DWU 97, St. Thomas 66 *Osthus 23 pts./Cheeseman 22 pts
Northwestern 93, Olivet Nazarene 80 *DeJong, Kiel 18 points
NHL
Wild @ Tampa Bay
H.S. Basketball
Girls State “B”
1st Round @ Huron Arena
Ethan 52, W-S-S 40 *Gustafson 16 points
Freeman 53, Warner 46 *Eberts 17 pts./Rogers 17 pts.
DeSmet 59, White River 44 *Osthuis 15 points/Valandra-Prue 18 pts.
Ipswich vs. Corsica/Stickney
Class “A” SODAK 16
West Central 44, Crow Creek 41
Beresford vs. M-C-M
Lennox 51, SF Christian 46
Winner vs. Redfield/Doland
STM vs. Flandreau
Roncalli 49, Belle Fourche 27
Todd County vs. Winner
Hamlin vs. M.V.P.
Boys “B” SODAK 16
Sully Buttes 66, Lemmon 53