Scoreboard Thursday, March 7th

Women’s Basketball

NAIA National Tournament

1st Round in Sioux City

DWU 97, St. Thomas 66 *Osthus 23 pts./Cheeseman 22 pts

Northwestern 93, Olivet Nazarene 80 *DeJong, Kiel 18 points

NHL

Wild @ Tampa Bay

H.S. Basketball

Girls State “B”

1st Round @ Huron Arena

Ethan 52, W-S-S 40 *Gustafson 16 points

Freeman 53, Warner 46 *Eberts 17 pts./Rogers 17 pts.

DeSmet 59, White River 44 *Osthuis 15 points/Valandra-Prue 18 pts.

Ipswich vs. Corsica/Stickney

Class “A” SODAK 16

West Central 44, Crow Creek 41

Beresford vs. M-C-M

Lennox 51, SF Christian 46

Winner vs. Redfield/Doland

STM vs. Flandreau

Roncalli 49, Belle Fourche 27

Todd County vs. Winner

Hamlin vs. M.V.P.

Boys “B” SODAK 16

Sully Buttes 66, Lemmon 53