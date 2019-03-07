SF Sports Authority Overcomes Unique Challenge for Tournaments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Summit League conference tournament always packs the Denny Sanford Premier Center. The NAIA tournament will be happening at the same time at the Sanford Pentagon.

This created a different challenge for the Sioux Falls Sports Authority in hiring volunteers. Every year, as the NAIA tournament has crowned a champion, the Summit League tournament began the next day.

About 150 volunteers help make the Summit League tournament run smoothly. The Sioux Falls Sports Authority is confident there will be no hiccups at either tournament.

“It’s all based on communication, so, you know, our staff to the NAIA, our staff to the Summit League. Making sure that everybody who is going to touch these events knew exactly what their role was, and knew exactly when their role was to take place,” said Sioux Falls Sports Authority Exec. Director Thomas Lee.

Lee says a lot fo those 150 volunteers are returning with experience. He says that helps a lot when going through the coordination process.