State A Girls Field is Set as M-C-M and Lennox are Among 8 SODAK 16 Winners

State A Girls Field is Set as M-C-M and Lennox are Among 8 SODAK 16 Winners

BRANDON, SD… The field for the Girls State “A” Basketball Tournament is now set after Thursday night’s SODAK 16 games around the state. In Brandon both Lennox and McCook Central/Montrose earned their spots in the state tourney with wins. Lennox knocked off SF Christian 51-46 in a battle of ranked teams as Madison Vlastuin led the way for the Orioles with some huge hoops down the stretch. And the Fighting Cougars of M-C-M beat the Watchdogs of Beresford as Madison Koepsell and McKenna Kranz helped their team to a 59-53 victory.

West Central, Winner, STM, Roncalli, Todd County and M-V-P were also victorious in SODAK 16 games Thursday night and will join Lennox and M-C-M in the State “A” Tournament in Sioux Falls. See the KDLT Scoreboard page for results of those games.