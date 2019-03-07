Tour of Largest Building Project in Sioux Falls History: Avera on Louise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Progress is being made on one of the city’s newest health centers.

The Avera on Louise hospital campus is set to open later this year on the corner of 69th Street and Louise Avenue. The 270,000 square-foot building is one of the largest building projects in Sioux Falls history.

The campus will have multiple facilities, including a surgical hospital and human performance center. We got a sneak peek inside the building Thursday, which has employed more than 600 people just to build it.

“This is so important to not only the community of Sioux Falls, but to the surrounding communities as well, and this will ensure we are able to take care of our patients and handle increased patient loads for years to come,” said Assistant VP of Avera on Louise, Chad Bare.

Crews say despite some issues with the weather, construction is on schedule for the building to open later this year.