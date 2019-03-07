Trump ‘Disappointed’ By North Korea Missile Activity

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s a “little disappointed” by reports of new activity at a North Korean missile research center and long-range rocket site.

Trump says time will tell if U.S. diplomacy with the reclusive country will be successful.

South Korea’s military says it is carefully monitoring North Korean nuclear and missile facilities after the country’s spy agency told lawmakers that new activity was detected at a research center where the North is believed to build long-range missiles targeting the U.S. mainland.

A senior U.S. official says the administration still believes it can reach and implement an agreement by the end of the Trump’s first term. The official was not authorized to speak publicly to the state of negotiations with the North Koreans and spoke on condition of anonymity.