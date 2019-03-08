Air Force Secy, Former School of Mines President Returning to Education

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The former South Dakota school president who became the US Air Force Secretary is resigning to return to education.

Heather Wilson has announced her resignation, effective in May. Officials say she is expected to take a new job, as the president of the Univesity of Texas at El Paso.

Wilson previously served as president of the South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City. She was confirmed by the Senate to become Secretary of Air Force in May of 2017.