Automotive Body Shop/Collision Center Technician
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations across South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
We are looking for a quality candidate to join our Collision/Repair team as a Body Shop Technician. Billion Automotive operates some of the best body shops in the area. Come join a great team!
We offer air-conditioned facilities with state of the art equipment.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:
-Read technical drawings
-Read work order, instructions, formulas, or processing charts
-Stretch, bend, straighten, shape, pound, or press metal or plastic.
-Apply filler substances to dents in vehicle bodies
-Repair vehicle body parts
-File, sand, grind, or polish metal or plastic objects
-Install or repair windshields or other glass in motor vehicles
-Other duties as assigned
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
We offer all full-time employees a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K).
Job Requirements:
Qualifications
-High school, trade or technical school, or community college programs in collision repair or equivalent experience.
-Must pay close attention to detail.
-Valid Driver’s License.
-Work experience in the industry preferred.
Contact Information:
APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE!
https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=9244&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C