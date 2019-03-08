Automotive Body Teardown Tech
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
Billion Auto is hiring for a full-time Auto Body Teardown Tech!
Key Areas of Responsibility:
-Check-in and prewash vehicle.
-Map unrelated/prior damage.
-Take photos of damage.
-Read estimate and compare estimate to damage.
-Tear down per estimate/estimates.
-Reassembly of vehicles after repairs are completed.
We offer a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements:
Qualifications
-Own set of tools
-Ability to use a variable speed sander/polisher
-Ability to use a computer
Contact Information:
APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE!
https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=12107&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C