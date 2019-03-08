Automotive Glass Installer
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
Billion Auto is seeking an Automotive Glass Installation Tech to join our Collision/Repair Team!
Duties:
-Install, repair, and replace safety glass and related materials
-Obtain windshields or windows for specific automobiles from stock and examine them for defects prior to installation
-Remove broken or damaged glass windshields or windows from vehicles
-Other duties as assigned
Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements:
-Valid Driver’s License
-High School Diploma/GED
-Prior relevant experience preferred
Contact Information:
APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE:
https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=12105&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C