Automotive Glass Installer

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is seeking an Automotive Glass Installation Tech to join our Collision/Repair Team!

Duties:

-Install, repair, and replace safety glass and related materials

-Obtain windshields or windows for specific automobiles from stock and examine them for defects prior to installation

-Remove broken or damaged glass windshields or windows from vehicles

-Other duties as assigned

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

-Valid Driver’s License

-High School Diploma/GED

-Prior relevant experience preferred

Contact Information:

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE:

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=12105&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C