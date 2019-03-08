Boyden-Hull Boys Lose In Iowa 2A State Championship

Comets Fall To North Linn 61-40

DES MOINES, Iowa – Putting an exclamation point on an unbeaten season, North Linn, Troy Mills took home the Class 2A state championship on Friday afternoon with its 60-41 victory over Boyden-Hull.

The Lynx (26-0) scored 39 points after halftime to break open a tight title game, using 20 points from senior Jake Hilmer and 17 from Trevor Boge to win their program’s first crown. Hilmer’s father Mike won his first title and grandfather Bob won his second as the squad’s co-coaches. Jake added eight rebounds, eight assists, and four steals to cap his second straight year as All-Tournament Team captain.

Boyden-Hull (24-3) was playing in its eighth title game and held the speedy Lynx to just 21 points in the first half. The Comet defense eventually couldn’t keep North Linn out, and the Siouxland Conference squad struggled to keep up, despite getting points from eight different players. Spencer Te Slaa had a team-high 10 points.

North Linn is 2A’s first unbeaten state champion since 2014.

-Recap Courtesy IAHSAA