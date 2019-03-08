Facility Maintenance Person

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Billion Automotive is hiring for a Maintenance Technician to join our busy team! This is a full-time position with benefits

The Maintenance Technician installs, maintains and repairs the facility’s building structures and systems, including plumbing, electrical wiring, and fixtures, machinery, equipment, electronics, vehicles, and grounds.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

• Performs general construction (plumbing, electrical, mechanical, etc.)

• General Building Maintenance and Repair.

• Landscape, including tending commercial sprinklers and controls, mowing/pruning grass and bushes.

• Pay loader/Backhoe and Forklift Operation.

• Operate Boom truck and Dump truck.

• Performs other duties as assigned.

Billion Automotive is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

We offer a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance, as well as 401(K) with employer match after 1 year.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications

• HS Diploma or GED required.

• Knowledge of machines and tools.

• Time management and organization/attention to detail skills.

Contact Information:

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE:

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=10077&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C

