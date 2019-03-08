GIRLS STATE B SEMIFINALS-DeSmet Wins On Buzzer Beater While Ethan Rolls

Rustlers To Face Bulldogs In Title Game Tomorrow

HURON, S.D. — The championship game for the Girls’ State B Tournament was set in contrasting styles on Friday night at the Huron Arena.

In the first semifinal of the night the unbeaten Ethan Rustlers had no problem with Freeman in a 44-27 win. Cameryn Logan led the Rustlers with 12 points while Karly Gustafson added 10 points and nine rebounds. Freeman’s Emily Miller led all scorers with 14 points.

The second semifinal came down to the final second, with Kennadi Buchholz layup at the buzzer lifting DeSmet over Corsica/Stickney 64-62.

DeSmet’s Kristen Poppens led all scorers with 22 points while Corsica/Stickney got 18 from Raven Barse to lead the way.

DeSmet and Ethan will square off for the state championship tomorrow night at 8 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!