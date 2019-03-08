Hundreds of Potholes Reported Through City’s OneLink App

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Through the newly launched app, Sioux Falls City officials have received hundreds of reports of potholes.

The newly launched OneLink Sioux Falls app has already been downloaded more than 3,000 times. Just this week, nearly 150 reports of potholes were made.

Due to the dry weather earlier this week, crews have been able to fill over 250 potholes. City officials say that’s a good chuck, but mother nature is limiting the amount of work that crews can do.

“You need some ideal conditions, which in the winter there’s not a lot of. The temperature plays a big factor into it as well as moisture. You can’t have a big pothole full of water, so we’ve got crews out draining those and then putting in the material,” said City of Sioux Falls Chief of Staff, T.J. Nelson.

With more winter weather in store, it may be a little while before a bigger dent can be made in fixing potholes, so the city is asking residents to be patient.

Some of the roads with the most pothole reports include Minnesota Avenue, Cliff Avenue and 41st Street.