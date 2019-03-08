Installer
Innovative Office Solutions
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Job Title: Installer
Department: Furniture
Status: Full Time / Non – Exempt
Reports To: Furniture Operations Manager
Location: Sioux Falls, SD
Essential Functions:
• Load furniture orders onto truck and deliver product to customer
• Complete furniture assembly/installation as per installation specifications
• Inspect furniture for proper operability according to manufacturer’s guidelines
• Install all types of free-standing furniture, panel and modular systems, including placement, leveling, wipe-down and touch-up of metal and wood furniture at customer location and dispose of all trash wrapping debris
• Appearance: Wear clothing provided by the company. The clothing must be clean and presentable every day
• Trucks: Outside of trucks must be clean so wash when necessary. The inside of the trucks must be kept clean too. The trucks are smoke free.
• Team Work: Openly exchange ideas and opinions with co-workers and ask for help when needed. Prioritization of work load. Good attitude and communication is essential to effective team work.
• Must be outgoing and have good customer service skills
• Must be able to lift heavy boxes
• Safely operate the company vehicle. Report any accidents immediately.
• Ability to work by themselves and with a team of people
• Strengthen customer relationships by providing excellent customer service
• Other duties as assigned
Job Requirements:
Minimum Qualifications:
• High school diploma or GED required
• Minimum of 1 year experience assembling and servicing furniture required
• Minimum of 1 year experience driving a delivery truck required
• Excellent mechanical and carpentry skills
• Effective utilization of hand/power tools
• Works well under pressure and achieves deadline
• Excellent problem solving skills
• Ability to communicate well with others
• Must have a valid driver’s license
• Must pass a DOT physical and keep it current
• Must be able to lift 70 -100 pounds on a regular basis
