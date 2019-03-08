Installer

Innovative Office Solutions

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Job Title: Installer

Department: Furniture

Status: Full Time / Non – Exempt

Reports To: Furniture Operations Manager

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Essential Functions:

• Load furniture orders onto truck and deliver product to customer

• Complete furniture assembly/installation as per installation specifications

• Inspect furniture for proper operability according to manufacturer’s guidelines

• Install all types of free-standing furniture, panel and modular systems, including placement, leveling, wipe-down and touch-up of metal and wood furniture at customer location and dispose of all trash wrapping debris

• Appearance: Wear clothing provided by the company. The clothing must be clean and presentable every day

• Trucks: Outside of trucks must be clean so wash when necessary. The inside of the trucks must be kept clean too. The trucks are smoke free.

• Team Work: Openly exchange ideas and opinions with co-workers and ask for help when needed. Prioritization of work load. Good attitude and communication is essential to effective team work.

• Must be outgoing and have good customer service skills

• Must be able to lift heavy boxes

• Safely operate the company vehicle. Report any accidents immediately.

• Ability to work by themselves and with a team of people

• Strengthen customer relationships by providing excellent customer service

• Other duties as assigned

Job Requirements:

Minimum Qualifications:

• High school diploma or GED required

• Minimum of 1 year experience assembling and servicing furniture required

• Minimum of 1 year experience driving a delivery truck required

• Excellent mechanical and carpentry skills

• Effective utilization of hand/power tools

• Works well under pressure and achieves deadline

• Excellent problem solving skills

• Ability to communicate well with others

• Must have a valid driver’s license

• Must pass a DOT physical and keep it current

• Must be able to lift 70 -100 pounds on a regular basis

Contact Information:

careers@innovativeos.com

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=215c6908-3830-45be-8209-56a55ae75900&jobId=31055&lang=en_US&source=CC3&ccId=19000101_000001