NAIA NATIONAL TOURNAMENT-Northwestern Off To Quarterfinals After Knocking Off Indiana Wesleyan

Red Raider Women Win 83-70

SIOUX CITY, IA — Kassidy DeJong scored 20 points and Sammy Blum added 17 to lead the Northwestern Red Raiders to an 83-70 victory over Indiana Wesleyan in the second round of the NAIA National Tournament on Friday night at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Northwestern will face the College of the Ozarks in the National Quarterfinals tomorrow at 8 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!