New Alzheimer’s Disease Numbers Are Released

SIOUX FALL, SD- “Very first thing was the oddest thing. He forgot where a bowl was put and he put that in the cupboard all these years.”

Cindy and Donald Hight’s lives were flipped upside in the summer of 2014 when Donald was diagnosed with Early on-set Alzheimer’s at the age of 59. He started to forget things that impacted his daily life, like remembering a tool for his maintenance. At first, Donald was very open about his disease. Until recently he started denying it, which is why he isn’t present for the interview.

“He just doesn’t say that he has it. You know, that he doesn’t have it. He just doesn’t admit to having it,” says Donald’s Wife and Caregiver Cindy Hight.

New numbers from the Alzheimer’s Association show that nearly 6 million people in the United States are living with the disease. 17-thousand of those people are from South Dakota. Experts say only one in seven senior citizens is getting cognitive testing for memory and thinking on a regular basis. Just in South Dakota, Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death. Officials say having a conversation with your doctor is one way to be proactive about the disease.

“If your spouse is seeing something or if you (yourself) are seeing something have that conversation. Bring it up because then physicians know what to do. They have that mini cognitive assessment they can do right in the doctor’s office and see where that lands,” says Leslie Morrow from the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota

Cindy’s advice for anyone who has a loved one suffering with this disease is to support the caregiver and be their strength when they are struggling. But also remember that the person who is sick is still a person.

Cindy explains, “That person is still in there, but they react way differently.”

If you or someone you know is a caregiver and needs some support, the Alzheimer’s Association has a 24/7 helpline number to call. You can call anytime for questions, concerns, and even a place to vent at (800)-272-3900.