Part Time Shuttle Driver

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto of Sioux Falls is seeking a Part Time Shuttle Driver to join our Billion family!

Schedule for this position is 2.5 – 3.5 days per week between 7am-5pm (9 hour shifts). Starting wage is $11/hour.

Duties:

–Drive customers to their home or work while their car is being serviced

–Following all traffic laws and using good judgement

–Assist passengers at getting in and out of vehicle

–Keep a record of trips, including names of passengers and destinations as well as pick up points

–Operate radio to stay in contact with the dealership

–Other duties as assigned

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

–Valid Driver’s License

–Clean Driving Record

–Effective Communication

–Punctuality



Contact Information:

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE:

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=11589&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C