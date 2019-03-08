Production Assistant

KDLT-TV

KDLT-TV (NBC Affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD) in Sioux Falls, SD, has opportunities for Production Assistants to work behind the scenes during our live news broadcasts.

These entry-level, part-time positions are a great way to break into the highly competitive television news business. Perfect for Journalism or Media students to gain paid, hands-on experience or for anyone looking for an interesting and fun part-time job.

No experience is needed. We provide paid training in operating studio cameras, audio systems, creating graphics, and editing video.

You must be available to work morning shifts between 3am-8am on weekdays or evening shifts from 3pm – 11pm up to four days a week, including weekends.

To apply visit the KDLT-TV studios at 3600 South Westport Avenue; Sioux Falls, SD or contact Production Manager Jeff Johnson at j_johnson@kdlt.com or by phone 605-361-5555. EOE