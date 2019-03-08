SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT: Potential For At-Large Bids Doesn’t Lower Importance Of Tourney Title For State & U Women

Jacks Face Fort Wayne At Noon Followed By USD Against NDSU At 2:30

BROOKINGS & VERMILLION, S.D. — Getting on and off the bus will probably pose more of a challenge for SDSU and USD than will their first two opponents, Fort Wayne and NDSU, in the Summit League Tournament.

Though both the Jacks and Coyotes are expected to make the NCAA Tournament regardless of who wins the tournament, it doesn’t take away the sense of urgency, or accomplishment, for either team to be on top of the Summit.

SDSU starts things at noon against Fort Wayne followed by USD and NDSU at 2:30.