SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT: Potential For At-Large Bids Doesn’t Lower Importance Of Tourney Title For State & U Women

Jacks Face Fort Wayne At Noon Followed By USD Against NDSU At 2:30
Zach Borg,
Share This:

BROOKINGS & VERMILLION, S.D.  —  Getting on and off the bus will probably pose more of a challenge for SDSU and USD than will their first two opponents, Fort Wayne and NDSU, in the Summit League Tournament.

Though both the Jacks and Coyotes are expected to make the NCAA Tournament regardless of who wins the tournament, it doesn’t take away the sense of urgency, or accomplishment, for either team to be on top of the Summit.

SDSU starts things at noon against Fort Wayne followed by USD and NDSU at 2:30.

Categories: College Sports, Colleges – South Dakota, Colleges – South Dakota State, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

Coyotes Seek 2-0 Valley Start Behind Cool Hand Of ...
Training Camp Begins For Wieneke & Vikings Ro...
SDSU Men Ease By Presentation
KDLT AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT-Tough Losses Don’...

You Might Also Like