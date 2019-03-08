SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT: SDSU Men Won’t Look Past Pesky Western Illinois

Jacks Open Tournament Tomorrow At 6
Zach Borg,
BROOKINGS, S.D.  —  If there’s a common theme between the heavily favored SDSU and USD teams that open the Summit League Tournament tommorrow, it’s that they not get caught looking past their opening opponent.

The Jackrabbit men open with a Western Illinois team they just beat by 20 last week.  Despite that, the Leathernecks gave SDSU all it could handle last year in the opening round and pushed top-seeded USD to overtime two years ago.

And to make it to a fourth straight NCAA Tournament, the Jacks don’t have margin for error.

Tipoff is slated for 6 PM.

