Why It’s So Hard to Control Portion Size

So often we are focused on getting the most for our money, that we don’t realize sometimes less might be a better option. Such remains the case with food in America. But bigger isn’t always better, especially when it comes to our waistlines. If a decline on the scale and an improvement in your overall health is something you’re striving for, Kimberly Henderson of Profile by Sanford explains why this one little kitchen tool may be the key.