Augustana’s Olivia Montez Brown Wins National Pentathlon Title

6th National Title Winner In Program history

PITTSBURG, Kan. — With 3,915 points, junior Olivia Montez Brown brought home Augustana’s third ever indoor women’s track and field individual championship. Montez Brown took first place in the women’s pentathlon on Saturday at the DII Indoor Track and Field Championships.

It was also the sixth ever women’s track and field individual championship (indoor & outdoor) in program history.

“It feels great. It was worth the stress and hard work,” Montez Brown said. “There were times that I questioned all of the work, but after the 800m race, I knew it was all worth it!”

Her score of 3,915 points finished just nine points ahead of Trace Mosby who placed second with 3906 points.

The Chester, Cheshire, England native, opened up the day by running an 8.88 in the 60m hurdles. The time was good for 935 points which put her in sixth place after the first event. The junior then jumped a season-best 5′ 3.75″ in the high jump, the mark was good for 759 points and gave her 1,694 points after two events.

In the shot put Montez Brown launched a personal best 38′ 6.75″ in her final attempt, the mark was good for 645 points. The toss moved her into second place overall with 2,339 points.

For the third consecutive event, Montez Brown put down a season-best on her final attempt in the long jump. Her mark of 19′ 0.5″ was good for the competition’s furthest mark and 789 points.

With one event remaining, Montez Brown had 3,128 points and had the overall lead.

In the final event, the 800m, the junior sealed the deal with a new personal-best of 2:22.73 to finish with 3,915 points and the national championship. The final total broke the school record in the women’s pentathlon.

Montez Brown and the rest of the Vikings track and field team will now set their sights on the upcoming outdoor season which starts on April 5 in Maryville, Mo.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics