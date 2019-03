DeSmet Tops Ethan To Claim State B Girls’ Basketball Championship

Bulldogs Win 49-39

HURON, S.D. — Rynn Osthus scored 15 points and Autumn Wilkinson scored 12 points to lead DeSmet to the State B Girls’ Championship 49-39 over Ethan on Saturday night at the Huron Arena.

Karly Gustafson scored 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the defeat, Ethan’s first and only loss of the season.

Click on the video viewer to watch the highlights courtesy SD PB!