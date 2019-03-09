Ethan & DeSmet Set To Square Off For State B Girls’ Title

Championship Tonight At 8:00 PM In Huron

HURON, S.D. — The State B Girls Basketball tournament concludes tonight with a pair of teams that took very different routes to the championship game in last night’s semifinals.

Unbeaten Ethan suffocated Freeman, getting 12 points from Cameryn Logan and 10 from Karly Gustafson to win 44-27. The night caphad far more drama, with Kennadi Buchholz layup at the buzzer giving DeSmet a thrilling 64-62 victory over Corsica/Stickney, setting the stage for tonight’s championship finale at 8 PM.