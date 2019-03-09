NAIA NATIONAL QUARTERFINALS-Gustafson Buzzer Beater Lifts Northwestern While DWU Rolls

Red Raiders & Tigers Advance To NAIA Fab Four

SIOUX CITY, IA — The Dakota Wesleyan Tigers and Northwestern Red Raiders womens’ basketball teams are heading to the NAIA National Fab Four.

Rylie Osthus scored 23 points to lead the defending National Champion Tigers to a 75-62 win over Taylor. Makaela Karst added 15 points to help the Tigers advance to Monday’s national semifinal against Southeastern at 8:05 PM on Monday.

In the late quarterfinal Northwestern rallied from 17 down to win 71-70 over College of the Ozarks on Darbi Gustafson’s buzzer beater. Gustafson scored 11 points and the Red Raiders were led by Kassidy De Jong’s 26 points. The Red Raiders will play GPAC rival Concordia on Monday at 6 PM.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!