Snow-Blocked Storm Drains Lead To Street Flooding

SIOUX FALLS, SD- The rain created difficult travel conditions on Sioux Falls streets today.

On Saturday morning, a HyVee van appeared to be stuck in the water on Sertoma avenue near 41st street. Sioux Falls Police say intersections all over town flooded because many storm drains were blocked by snow.

Street Department Crews worked to clear the drains, and authorities ask that residents do the same when they’re shoveling their driveways and sidewalks. Police advise drivers to avoid flooded intersections and standing water because it could be deeper than it looks.