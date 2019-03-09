SUMMIT QUARTERFINALS: SDSU Women Obliterate Fort Wayne

Jacks Advance To Semifinals With 88-50 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-The South Dakota State women’s basketball team had four players score in double figures as the Jackrabbits defeated Purdue Fort Wayne in The Summit League Championships quarterfinal round Saturday afternoon at the PREMIER Center.

The Jackrabbits, the tournament’s top seed, improve to 24-6 and will face the winner of the Oral Roberts/Western Illinois contest at noon Monday in the semifinals. South Dakota State has now won 14-straight games.

Macy Miller, who made her first seven field goals, led the Jackrabbits with 22 points. Madison Guebert added 19 points, six assists and four steals while Tylee Irwin pitched in 12 points. Myah Selland finished with 11 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne, which closes the season at 7-22, was led by Hannah Albrecht’s 14 points. De’Jour Young added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Miller scored 10 of her points in the first quarter while Selland sank her first three 3-point field goals in the quarter as SDSU opened a 28-9 lead.

The Jackrabbits led 47-21 at halftime. Miller scored eight points in the second quarter.

South Dakota State held a 46-31 rebound edge as four players, Tagyn Larson, Sydney Palmer, Selland and Miller, snared five or more rebounds.

Notes

Macy Miller’s 24 points give her 2,247 career points, 31 shy of becoming The Summit League’s all-time scorer.

Madison Guebert’s 19 points give her 1,756 points, fourth-best at SDSU. She passed Melissa Pater (1,747 points, 1999-2002) Saturday.

By allowing nine points in the first quarter Saturday, South Dakota State has now limited 18 points to single-digit points in a quarter.

The Jackrabbits are now 26-2 in The Summit League Championships all-time.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics