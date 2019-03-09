SUMMIT QUARTERFINALS: USD Has No Problem With NDSU

Coyotes Roll 74-51

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—South Dakota rolled to a 74-51 quarterfinal victory over North Dakota State in the Summit League Tournament opener on Saturday inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

South Dakota (27-4) will face the winner of the No. 3 Denver vs. No. 6 North Dakota matchup slated for 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Four Coyotes scored in double-figures against the Bison led by sophomore center Hannah Sjerven’s 20 points. Senior guard Allison Arens added 18, while junior guard Ciara Duffy tallied 11 and sophomore guard Chloe Lamb added 10.

Sjerven totaled 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, adding five rebounds and a pair of steals. It marked her sixth 20-point game of the season.

Arens attempted three total field goals in the regular season series with the Bison, but she was firing on all cylinders Saturday. She made 7-of-8 from the floor for 18 points, but her balanced stat line also included six rebounds, three steals, two blocks and a pair of assists.

Duffy added 11 points and three assists, while Lamb finished with 10 points, two assists and two steals.

North Dakota State (7-22) was led by sophomore forward Emily Dietz with 20 points. She was the lone Bison in double-figures.

South Dakota knocked down four of their seven 3-pointers in the first four minutes of action, jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter. The Coyotes then used a 17-1 run in the second quarter, forcing eight NDSU turnovers, to take a 41-15 advantage.

The Coyotes maintained the differential in the second half to win 74-51.

USD capitalized with 22 points off 24 NDSU turnovers, tallying 13 steals in the game.

The Coyotes advance to the Summit League Tournament semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics