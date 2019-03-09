The Sportmen’s Show Is A Family Affair

SIOUX FALL, SD- The Sportmen’s Show is a time where people get excited for spring and being outdoors. It’s also where families can bond and start new traditions like fishing.

For the past 6 years, Devinne and Kody Mertens of Sioux Falls have attended the Sportmen’s Show to check out fishing lodges to travel for fishing trips. Now, they have introduced their daughter Remi to the show along with the sport. Fishing is a big hobby for their family and this show is one way to educate Remi and to pass down this tradition.

“There’s ton of people here, who can tell you even the basics of fishing all the way up to your professionals that can give you Bore Season fisherman tips,” says Devinne Mertens.

Devinne and Kody say that Remi’s first fish will hopefully be caught this summer. The Sportsmen’s Show continues on Sunday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center from 10 to 5.